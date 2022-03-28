Vermilion Energy To Acquire Leucrotta Exploration

(RTTNews) - Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO, VET) has entered into an arrangement agreement to acquire Leucrotta Exploration Inc. for a net cash purchase price of C$477 million. Vermilion will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Leucrotta Shares for C$1.73 per share.

Leucrotta is a Canadian publicly listed Montney-focused oil and natural gas exploration and development company. The primary Leucrotta asset is the Mica property, comprised of 81,000 gross contiguous acres of Montney mineral rights in the Peace River Arch straddling the Alberta and British Columbia borders.

Also, Vermilion increased its 2022 E&D capital budget to C$500 million and annual production guidance to 86,000 to 88,000 boe/d to account for the Leucrotta acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.