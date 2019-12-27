Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.173 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.71, the dividend yield is 12.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VET was $16.71, representing a -39.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.48 and a 28.44% increase over the 52 week low of $13.01.

VET is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). VET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports VET's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -79.22%, compared to an industry average of -7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

