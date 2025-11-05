Vermilion Energy Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$2.56 million, or C$0.02 per share. This compares with C$51.69 million, or C$0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Vermilion Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$253.81 million or C$1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.8% to C$449.50 million from C$388.17 million last year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.56 Mln. vs. C$51.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.02 vs. C$0.33 last year. -Revenue: C$449.50 Mln vs. C$388.17 Mln last year.

