Vermilion Energy Declares January 2025 Dividend

November 06, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) has released an update.

Vermilion Energy Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.12 CDN per common share, payable on January 15, 2025, marking a strategic move to return capital to its shareholders. The company, with a focus on generating free cash flow and sustainable growth, operates across North America, Europe, and Australia. Vermilion is committed to safety, environmental protection, and profitability, making it a noteworthy player in the energy sector.

