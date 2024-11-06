Vermilion Energy Declares January 2025 Dividend

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) has released an update.
Vermilion Energy Inc. has announced a cash dividend of $0.12 CDN per common share, payable on January 15, 2025, marking a strategic move to return capital to its shareholders. The company, with a focus on generating free cash flow and sustainable growth, operates across North America, Europe, and Australia. Vermilion is committed to safety, environmental protection, and profitability, making it a noteworthy player in the energy sector.
