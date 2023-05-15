News & Insights

Vermilion Energy cuts Q2 production outlook due to Alberta wildfire

May 15, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Vermilion Energy Inc VET.TO on Monday lowered its current quarter production outlook due to a shut-in caused by the wildfires in West Central Alberta.

Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta had declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfires earlier this month, causing several companies to temporarily stop production.

As a result of production being offline during that time, the Canadian energy producer expects second quarter production to average 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 83,000 boepd from a previous forecast of 84,000 boepd to 86,000 boepd.

Vermilion added that its annual production guidance of 82,000 boepd to 86,000 boepd remains unchanged.

