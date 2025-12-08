Markets
Vermilion Energy Cuts Coelacanth Stake To 15% After $22.8 Mln Share Sale

(RTTNews) - Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET, VET.TO) announced that it sold 30 million common shares of Coelacanth Energy Inc. at a price of $0.76 per Common Share for a purchase price of $22.80 million, representing an amount equal to more than 2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Prior to the Transaction, Vermilion had ownership, control or direction over an aggregate of 110.18 million Common Shares, representing approximately 20.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Following the Transaction, Vermilion has ownership, control and direction over an aggregate of 80.18 million Common Shares, representing approximately 15.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

