Vermilion Energy Continues To Slide

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET, VET.TO) shares are trending down more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, after reaching a six-month high on March 8 when the company announced a cash dividend of $0.06, payable on April 18 to shareholders on record March 31. Currently, shares are at $20.54, down 8.51 percent at $22.45 on a volume 972,360. The shares have traded in a range of $5.51-$23.93 on average volume of 2,512,241.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

