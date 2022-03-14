Vermilion Energy Continues To Slide

(RTTNews) - Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET, VET.TO) shares are trending down more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, after reaching a six-month high on March 8 when the company announced a cash dividend of $0.06, payable on April 18 to shareholders on record March 31. Currently, shares are at $20.54, down 8.51 percent at $22.45 on a volume 972,360. The shares have traded in a range of $5.51-$23.93 on average volume of 2,512,241.

