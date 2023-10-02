Vermilion Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VET

In trading on Monday, shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.77, changing hands as low as $13.70 per share. Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $10.7508 per share, with $25.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.76.
