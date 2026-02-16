Vermilion Energy Becomes 25% of Portfolio After $6.86 Million Buy

Key Points

LM Asset Management, Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 830,600 shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $6.86 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end value of the position rose by $8.46 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

This transaction represented a 5.4% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund held 3,772,600 Vermilion Energy shares valued at $31.43 million.

The position now makes up 25% of the fund’s reported AUM, making it the largest holding in the fund.

On February 13, 2026, LM Asset Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 830,600 shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), an estimated $6.86 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, LM Asset Management, Inc. added 830,600 shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) during the fourth quarter, an estimated $6.86 million purchase based on the average closing price for the period. The value of the Vermilion Energy stake increased by $8.46 million over the quarter, a figure that reflects both additional share purchases and price appreciation.

What else to know

LM Asset Management, Inc. executed a buy, bringing its position in Vermilion Energy to 25% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: VET: $31,433,746 (25% of AUM) NYSE: LUMN: $29.04 million (23.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GTE: $15.65 million (12.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: GT: $14.72 million (11.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: TSAT: $9.52 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Vermilion Energy shares were priced at $10.03, up 14.9% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of 3.10 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.3 billion Net income (TTM) ($234.3 million) Dividend yield 3.81% Price (as of February 13, 2026) $10.03

Company snapshot

Vermilion Energy produces and sells crude oil and natural gas, with assets spanning North America, Europe, and Australia.

The company operates an integrated exploration and production model, generating revenue from the extraction and sale of hydrocarbons across developed and undeveloped acreage.

It serves regional and international energy markets through the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas across North America, Europe, and Australia.

Vermilion Energy is a diversified energy producer with a global footprint, leveraging a broad portfolio of oil and gas assets to drive revenue. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and geographic diversification to manage risk and capture market opportunities. Its established presence in multiple regions positions it to respond to shifts in demand and commodity prices.

What this transaction means for investors

Vermilion commands roughly a quarter of this fund’s reported assets, making it a high-conviction call on commodity discipline, capital returns, and balance sheet repair.



The company posted third-quarter fund flows from operations of $254 million and free cash flow of $108 million, while cutting capital guidance and lowering operating cost expectations. Net debt has fallen to $1.38 billion, bringing leverage to 1.4 times trailing fund flows. Management also outlined a 4% dividend increase for early 2026 and plans to direct excess cash toward debt reduction and buybacks. Meanwhile, production averaged roughly 119,000 boe per day, with 67% natural gas, and 55% of expected 2025 volumes hedged to steady cash flow.



For a portfolio already heavy in cyclical names like Lumen and Gran Tierra, this deepens exposure to commodity risk. That can amplify returns if gas markets tighten, especially with Vermilion’s European pricing leverage. But it also magnifies volatility.

