Vermilion Energy Announces Sale Of Its Saskatchewan And Manitoba Assets

May 23, 2025 — 06:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vermilion Energy (VET.TO, VET) has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its Saskatchewan and Manitoba assets for cash proceeds of C$415 million. Net proceeds from the transaction will be directed towards debt repayment. The company expects to exit 2025 with net debt of C$1.5 billion, with a trailing net debt to FFO ratio of 1.4 times.

Vermilion expects full year 2025 production to average between 120,000 to 125,000 boe/d with capital expenditures in the range of C$680 to C$710 million, reflecting an approximately C$50 million reduction associated with the divested assets post-closing.

