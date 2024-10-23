Vermilion Energy Announces Q3 2024 Results Release

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) has released an update.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is set to release its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 6, 2024, after the North American markets close. The company will discuss these results in a conference call and webcast on November 7, 2024, inviting investors to engage and ask questions. Vermilion, known for its focus on light oil and natural gas, continues to emphasize safety, environmental concerns, and profitability.

For further insights into TSE:VET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.