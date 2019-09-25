Vermilion Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (VET)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/19, Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.23, payable on 10/15/19. As a percentage of VET's recent stock price of $16.77, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Vermilion Energy Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when VET shares open for trading on 9/27/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 16.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $13.62 per share, with $33.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.80.

In Wednesday trading, Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.