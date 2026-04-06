Vermilion Energy Up 67% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

Vermilion Energy VET has been one of the strongest-performing names in the energy space over the past few months, helped by its unique exposure to premium-priced European natural gas markets. While many North American producers remain tied to weaker domestic gas benchmarks, Canada-based Vermilion benefits from producing gas directly in Europe, where prices remain much higher due to tight supply, geopolitical uncertainty and strong seasonal demand. That advantage has helped the stock outperform peers and could continue supporting earnings and cash flow growth through 2026.



To better understand why Vermilion has emerged as one of the more attractive energy names, it is worth taking a closer look at the company’s price performance, operational momentum, European growth plans and valuation. Each of these factors helps explain why the stock has been outperforming many of its North American peers.

Why Vermilion’s Story Stands Out

One of the biggest reasons investors are paying attention to Vermilion is its strong share price performance. The stock is up 67% over the past three months, well ahead of the broader energy sector. By comparison, Canadian peer Baytex Energy BTE has gained about 37% during the same period, while larger producer Canadian Natural Resources CNQ has delivered a 50% return. Vermilion’s outperformance suggests that investors are increasingly rewarding companies with direct exposure to stronger international gas prices rather than relying only on North American oil markets.

3-Month Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A key driver of Vermilion’s appeal is its exposure to higher European gas prices. In the fourth quarter, the company realized about C$5.50 per Mcf, roughly double the Canadian benchmark. This reflects stronger pricing in Europe, where averages were near C$15, with recent spot prices rising sharply above C$70.



Since Vermilion produces gas directly in Europe, it avoids the added costs of liquefaction and shipping that North American exporters typically face. This helps the company earn better margins, giving it a competitive advantage over peers like Baytex Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, which rely more on oil and domestic pricing.

Production Growth and Cost Improvements

Operationally, Vermilion is also performing well. Fourth-quarter production came in at 121,308 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), above guidance and up sharply from the prior year. The company benefited from strong well performance in its core Deep Basin area, record Montney output and improving European production. Canadian production alone increased roughly 5,000 Boe/d sequentially. At the same time, Vermilion is lowering costs, with management expecting unit costs to decline more than 30% by 2026. This combination of higher production and lower costs could continue to expand margins.

Image Source: Vermilion Energy

Vermilion’s expansion in Europe is another key growth driver. The company expects its production in Germany to increase meaningfully over the next few years. Early results are encouraging, with the Osterheide well performing strongly, while the Wisselhorst project is on track to begin operations by mid-2026.



This growth comes at a time when Europe continues to face long-term energy supply challenges, especially as it reduces reliance on Russian gas. Since Vermilion produces gas locally in Europe, it is well placed to benefit from tight supply and higher prices. This gives it an advantage over peers like Baytex Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, which are more exposed to oil and North American markets.

VET’s Rising Earnings Expectations and Attractive Valuation

Earnings expectations have also been moving in the right direction. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vermilion’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has risen, reflecting stronger commodity price assumptions and improving production expectations. Similar estimate increases have been seen for Baytex Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, but Vermilion appears better positioned to capture upside from higher European gas prices. Management has also said that rising commodity prices could push 2026 funds flow to around C$950 million, which would represent a meaningful increase from the previous outlook.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation remains another positive factor. Despite its strong rally, Vermilion still trades at a discount to both Baytex Energy and Canadian Natural Resources on a forward price-to-earnings basis. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is also less than 3X, which remains below many peers and close to the historical median. This suggests that the market may still be underestimating the long-term earnings power of Vermilion’s European gas portfolio.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Risks to Watch

There are still risks investors should watch. Vermilion remains more leveraged than some peers, with a higher debt-to-total capitalization than Baytex Energy and Canadian Natural Resources. European gas prices can also be volatile, especially if geopolitical tensions ease or additional supply enters the market. Operational issues in Australia and regulatory risks across Europe could also create short-term pressure. However, the company has made clear progress on debt reduction, cutting net debt by more than C$700 million since early 2025.



Overall, Vermilion offers investors something different from many North American energy producers. Its premium gas exposure, strong operational momentum, rising earnings estimates and discounted valuation make it stand out in the sector.

Last Word on Vermilion

Vermilion Energy combines strong price momentum with a unique advantage in premium European gas markets. The company continues to deliver production growth, improve costs and benefit from rising gas prices that are far above North American levels. While risks tied to leverage, regulation and commodity volatility remain, Vermilion appears well-positioned to benefit from future European gas tightness. With earnings estimates moving higher and valuation still looking attractive, Vermilion stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.