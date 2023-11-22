Verizon's (VZ) Network Powers Las Vegas Motorsport Event

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ deployed its 5G Ultra-Wideband network technology to enhance user experience at the L.A. motor racing event. Prior to the event, Verizon engineers installed various upgrades within the racing venue and across the greater Las Vegas region, while 5G Ultra-Wideband leveraging millimeter wave was deployed in high-demand areas. Along the racing track, grandstand, metro and main hotel areas, Verizon utilized the C-band spectrum to offer 5G services. Also, temporary cell sites were installed in VIP areas, entrance and Henderson executive airport to ensure premium connectivity.



In addition, Verizon leveraged the network slicing capability to optimize network performance in a high data usage environment. This feature, integrated into Verizon’s standalone 5G core, creates multiple slices of a virtualized network. This facilitated the efficient allocation of network resources and enhanced performance by customizing services according to specific application requirements. To showcase its capabilities, Verizon brought in racer Lando Norris and other content creators to livestream using the Verizon Mobile Creator Studio. The end-to-end 5G network effectively met the low latency and high throughput demands during the event.



Verizon revealed that around 100,000 visitors used its network services during the multi-day event, with total data usage reaching 79.3 TB. The 5G Ultra-Wideband Network allowed customers to seamlessly capture moments, share experiences and stay connected during the racing event. Verizon deployed its Test Force Engineers to maintain optimum functionality of the infrastructure and swiftly address any issues 24/7 throughout the weekend event. This successful demonstration underscores Verizon's credibility in offering reliable connectivity in such high-profile, crowded events.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband network across the country. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has declined 4.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 7.5%.



