Verizon's Stock Is Now Too Good to Pass Up

Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) period of worsening cash flow and investment in the 5G network is turning around, and the cash flow machine is starting to work in overdrive. Third-quarter 2023 results showed continued improvements across the board for the business, and the single-digit price-to-earnings multiple and dividend yield of over 7% now seem too good to pass up.

In this video, Travis Hoium goes over the results and covers why he's so bullish on the stock.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 24, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2023.

