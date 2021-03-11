Verizon's nine-part bond receives strong demand

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Mar 11 (IFR) - Verizon Communications is plowing into the US high-grade primary with a nine-part jumbo deal to help fund its US$45bn purchase of spectrum from last month's C-band auction.

The telecommunications company could raise some US$25bn today to match the bridge loan financing it took out at the conclusion of the auction. Depending on market conditions, there is room for the deal to grow beyond those levels for debt reduction, according to the filing.

Verizon has brought the sizeable deal into a soft market that has been beaten down by a volatile Treasury rate market. Investment-grade credit has generated negative returns this year driven by a sell-off in long-end Treasuries that pushed the 10-year rate some 60bp wider year-to-date to close at 1.53% Wednesday.

The rate volatility has led to a roller-coaster week in the high-grade primary leading up to this jumbo trade. On Monday, 11 issuers priced US$22.2bn, but the following day six issuers raised just US$5.15bn while giving up higher new issue concessions, dropping tranches and failing to build strong books. Issuers sat on the sidelines Wednesday for the first no-print day of 2021 that was not a Friday or a holiday.

Yet, the lack of issuance on Wednesday, a strong bid for US$38bn of new 10-year Treasuries in the latest auction and the passage of the US$1.9trn stimulus bill re-injected optimism into the market. Verizon even announced the deal late Wednesday evening giving investors ample notice to prepare.

"On Wednesday the tone was stable, equities were strong and it was a good day," one banker away said. "I think announcing last night was smart and gave them good momentum walking in this morning."

Joint global coordinators JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are marketing three, five, seven, 10, 20, 30 and 40-year fixed-rate tranches that garnered some US$115bn of demand mid-way through price progression. The company is also offering three and five-year floaters that will be priced over the SOFR equivalent.

With that demand, Verizon managed to tighten spreads by some 25bp from initial price thoughts to guidance and is seeking to launch another 5bp tighter from guidance levels.

Guidance on the fixed rate tranches was set in the area of Treasuries plus 55bp, 75bp, 95bp, 112bp, 125bp, 135bp and 150bp (+/- 5bp), which is in from initial price thoughts of in the area of Treasuries plus 80bp-85bp, 100bp-105bp, 120bp-125bp, 135bp, 150bp, 160bp and 175bp, respectively.

"This has been a long-awaited deal as we knew they had to come to market to fund the C-Band spectrum purchases," one dealer-broker said. "Concession is about 30bp-35bps from secondaries, which we expect will collapse."

The deal is close to breaking the record set by CVS for a bookbuild, according to previous IFR reports. In 2018, CVS garnered a US$112bn order book that peaked at US$120bn for a US$40bn deal.

Verizon is no stranger to jumbo deals itself as its US$49bn 2013 deal holds the record for the largest corporate bond financing ever, according to IFR data. And if today's debt raise reaches the expected US$25bn size it will be tied for the sixth-largest US dollar bond offering alongside Boeing's jumbo trade from last year. Market participants expect the final size could eclipse that at around US$36bn.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by David Bell)

((william.hoffman@refinitiv.com; 646.908.9370))