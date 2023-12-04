Verizon's Latest Streaming Perk Bundles Netflix and Max for $10

Verizon has partnered with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery to offer an ad-supported Netflix and Max streaming bundle for $10 per month.

The bundle will be available beginning December 7 to Verizon myPlan customers on the Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans. The bundle will allow customers to save more than 40% of the cost of buying each service separately, Verizon said.

"Verizon is the first provider to offer a bundle of Netflix & Max (with ads), and it’s available to all myPlan customers," the company said in announcing the offering. "Verizon is using its strategic relationships with the biggest players in the content industry to continue to unlock more value for its wireless customers."

This is the second bundle for Verizon, which offers a $10 Disney bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. Combining that plan with the Netflix and Max bundle makes five streaming services available for only $20 per month, Verizon said.

Popularity of bundling grows

The announcement is in line with a recent report from AlixPartners showing that streaming may become less expensive as popularity grows for subscriptions via plans that combine a streaming service with cable TV, broadband or wireless plans — as opposed to subscribing directly to streaming services. The study found that new streaming subscribers, in particular, are likely to opt for this kind of streaming bundle and that customers can save 20% to 50% by bundling.

Meanwhile, even though some of the biggest streaming platforms have hiked prices since the summer, there are still a variety of ways to help you save on streaming services. These include rotating and switching your service, or taking advantage of free trials.

Related Content

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.