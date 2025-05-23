Verizon's Frank Boulben to Address Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 28

Frank Boulben will speak at the Cowen Conference on May 28; webcast details available on Verizon's website.

Quiver AI Summary

Frank Boulben, Verizon's senior vice president and chief revenue officer for the Consumer Group, will speak at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 28, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. ET, with his comments available via webcast on Verizon's Investor Relations website. The press release also highlights Verizon's significant role in delivering mobility, connectivity, and security to millions, boasting 2024 revenues of $134.8 billion. The company emphasizes its commitment to innovation to meet customer needs. Additional resources, including recent financial results and media contacts, are accessible through Verizon's online media center.

Potential Positives

Frank Boulben's scheduled speaking engagement at a prominent industry conference highlights Verizon's leadership presence and commitment to innovation in the technology and telecom sectors.

The webcast of his remarks demonstrates Verizon's transparency and engagement with investors and the broader public, enhancing its corporate communication strategy.

Verizon's impressive revenue of $134.8 billion in 2024 signifies strong financial performance and market position, reassuring stakeholders of the company's stability and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Frank Boulben speaking at the Cowen Conference?

Frank Boulben will speak on May 28, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

How can I watch Frank Boulben's speech?

You can watch the speech via webcast, with access instructions on Verizon’s Investor Relations website.

Where can I find Verizon's latest financial results?

Verizon's most recent financial results can be viewed in the company's 1Q25 earnings results document.

What is Verizon's revenue for 2024?

Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

How can I access Verizon's online media center?

You can access Verizon's online media center at verizon.com/news for news releases and resources.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,495 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,572 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Boulben, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for the Consumer Group of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 28, at 10:15 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website,





www.verizon.com/about/investors





.





For details on Verizon's most recent financial results,





view the company's 1Q25 earnings results here





.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.





VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contacts:







Adi Wineland









aditya.wineland@verizon.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.