Verizon's BlueJeans Offers Upgraded Back-to-Office Features

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently upgraded some of the features of its subsidiary BlueJeans that offers an interoperable cloud-based video conferencing service across a wide range of devices and conferencing platforms. The move is aimed to facilitate a seamless transition to a hybrid workplace with an increasing buildup in the back-to-office trend along with continued traction in the work-from-home option.



The company has introduced new features to BlueJeans Gateway — a Microsoft Corporation- MSFT certified cloud video interop solution — to capitalize on the convenience of integrated video meetings for improved productivity. These include support for large events utilizing the existing standards-based room systems to reach out to more participants, enabling in-room participants to see up to 49 attendees on the VTC (video teleconferencing) monitor at one time.



In addition, the BlueJeans Gateway will place the participants on a shared virtual background to replicate the feeling of being together in the same physical space with improved visibility through notifications and transcripts of the meeting. It will also provide localized content for Japanese, German, Italian, Spanish and French-speaking regions along with improved infrastructure facilities to enhance call quality and resiliency for Teams Gateway users. The upgraded features will enable organizations to better accommodate employees who plan to return to the office without making any additional investment for IT resources and ensure the same easy-to-join Meetings experience regardless of their device, room or location.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and upcoming 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures in order to support the increased demand for network traffic.



Moving forward, Verizon is likely to benefit from a disciplined network strategy, including accelerated 5G deployment despite economic uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. The wireless operator is building the 5G home solution and mobile edge computing on the same network and expects to witness strong momentum in the second half of 2020. At the same time, Verizon is focusing on build-out of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, deployment of fiber assets across the country and shift toward Intelligent Edge Network architecture.



The 5G Ultra Wideband network uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and is designed to provide customers significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



Shares of the company have lost 1.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2%.





