Verizon: Q1 Earnings, Future Outlook and the 5G Gamble

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) kicked off fiscal year 2024 with a strong showing for the telecommunications sector. Despite a year-over-year decline in earnings per share (EPS), the company saw strong growth in its wireless service revenue, contributing to a positive initial reaction to Verizon’s stock price. Can Verizon translate its wireless momentum into sustained earnings growth, and how will its strategic investments in 5G and other growth initiatives ultimately shape the company's future?

Decoding Verizon's Q1 Financial Results

Verizon kicked off FY 2024 with a nuanced earnings picture. Revenue inched upward by a modest 0.2% year-over-year, reaching approximately $33 billion. This increase was primarily driven by higher prices within Verizon's wireless service segment, partially offset by decreased equipment sales. However, earnings per share (EPS) dipped compared to the same period last year. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS stood at $1.15, down from $1.20 in Q1 FY 2023 but exceeding some Verizon Communications analyst forecasts.

A deeper dive reveals that Verizon's wireless business is a solid highlight in the recent earnings report. Total wireless service revenue rose 3.3% year-over-year, fueled by a combination of pricing initiatives and continued growth in the fixed wireless broadband segment. Notably, Verizon's fixed wireless net additions reached 151,000 in Q1, marking their best quarterly result to date.

Subscriber metrics also provided a more favorable result than analysts anticipated. The company stemmed the loss of postpaid phone subscribers, reporting a net loss of only 68,000 compared to more pessimistic analyst projections. This represents a notable improvement over Q1 FY 2023, when Verizon shed a larger number of postpaid subscribers. Analysts are optimistic about Verizon's stock, citing positive data and projecting a surge in its performance.

CEO Perspective and Verizon's Path Forward

CEO Hans Vestberg expressed confidence in Verizon's ability to meet its full-year 2024 guidance. He underlined the success of pricing actions, expansion of Verizon's fixed wireless offerings and steady customer acquisition. Verizon's focus on boosting profitability is a crucial element of its strategy.

5G network investments continue to be a priority for the telecom giant. These investments are critical for supporting Verizon's fixed wireless expansion ambitions and delivering innovative services to its customer base. Furthermore, Verizon's integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations highlights a commitment to streamlining processes and enhancing customer experiences.

Verizon's 5G Gamble: Balancing Risks and Rewards

Verizon's aggressive investment in 5G network infrastructure is a high-stakes gamble with its fair share of potential rewards and significant risks. The company believes in the 5G network's promising future, with its remarkable combination of rapid speeds, low latency and expanded network capabilities. These features are expected to unlock fresh revenue opportunities and contribute to sustained long-term growth. However, this ambitious technological push is inherently expensive, potentially impacting profitability and adding uncertainty to the equation.

In its strategy to revolutionize the fixed wireless broadband market, Verizon prominently features 5G as a central pillar. By offering high-speed and reliable internet connectivity over its 5G network, Verizon could become a compelling alternative to traditional cable internet providers, potentially capturing a valuable share of consumers and businesses. Additionally, if Verizon succeeds in building a nationwide 5G network with extensive coverage and consistently superior performance, it could achieve a competitive advantage that attracts new customers and potentially justifies premium pricing for its services. Finally, 5G's capabilities hold the key to a vast array of innovative applications. These include industrial automation, immersive virtual and augmented reality experiences, revolutionary telemedicine solutions and countless other cutting-edge use cases. Verizon's success in partnering with various sectors to deliver these 5G-powered solutions could unlock immense growth opportunities.

However, significant risks must be addressed. The sheer cost of building and maintaining a robust 5G network is immense. This continuous capital expenditure could strain Verizon's near-term profitability and add to its debt burden, impacting future flexibility. Furthermore, there's uncertainty surrounding the pace at which consumers and businesses will fully embrace 5G-enabled devices and services. If mass adoption unfolds slower than anticipated, Verizon's return on investment could be delayed, slowing growth prospects. Lastly, Verizon faces intense competition from AT&T (NYSE: T) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), who are equally engaged in the 5G race. To succeed, Verizon must excel in the technical aspects of 5G deployment and differentiate itself through unique service offerings and strategic partnerships.

Investor sentiment will hinge on the outcome of Verizon's 5G gamble. Investor confidence is likely bolstered by positive developments such as a rapid increase in fixed wireless subscribers, collaborations utilizing 5G for high-value applications, or indications of market share growth resulting from network superiority. However, indications of slow returns on investment, lagging behind competitors, or any sign of technological hurdles could create a more cautious outlook among investors.

Considerations for Verizon Investors

Verizon's stock price performance has been relatively resilient in recent months. A closer examination reveals that investors might be attracted to Verizon’s dividend, currently boasting a yield above 6.4%. Verizon's history of consistent dividend increases strengthens its appeal to income-seeking investors. Analyst consensus points to a "Moderate Buy" rating for Verizon stock, with an average price target suggesting potential upside. However, investors cannot overlook the decline in earnings per share and the company's debt levels. Long-term investors should scrutinize Verizon's financial health and ability to generate free cash flow.

Verizon started the fiscal year of 2024 with a mixed earnings picture. While earnings per share declined, the strength of its wireless segment, specifically fixed wireless growth, sparked a positive market reaction. The key question for investors is whether Verizon can turn its wireless success into sustained profitability and whether its ambitious and costly 5G investments will pay off in the long run.

Verizon's immediate focus is boosting earnings, pricing initiatives, and network expansion, which will be crucial to this effort. However, the success or failure of its 5G gamble will play the most significant role in determining Verizon's future trajectory. The company's potential to unlock lucrative fixed wireless markets, achieve network differentiation and capitalize on innovative 5G applications holds immense promise. Yet, the costs of 5G deployment, adoption timelines and the competitive landscape create unavoidable risks. Investor sentiment will react according to Verizon's ability to navigate these challenges and ultimately deliver on the promise of 5G.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.