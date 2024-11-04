Verizon will not raise Frontier Communications bid, CNBC says

Shares of Frontier Communications (FYBR) moved higher on Friday after Bloomberg reported that proxy advisor ISS recommended that the company’s investors abstain with regards to the Verizon (VZ) takeover vote, but CNBC’s David Faber reported on air that Verizon has no plans to raise its Frontier bid.

