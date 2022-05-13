Verizon (VZ), Visionable Tie Up to Boost Healthcare With 5G

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and Visionable have collaborated to accelerate the evolution of healthcare using Verizon’s private 5G and AI-driven secure networking. According to the terms of the collaboration, the technology-led center to be built will showcase the benefits of next-generation connectivity and collaboration with various healthcare environments. The center will bring together professionals in a hub to see and stimulate technology concepts to enable the creation of future innovative solutions. The center will also aid healthcare professionals in accessing data, collaborating and sharing resources.

The focus of the partnership will be on the opportunities being generated in the APAC and EMEA regions. The technologies being used will have the capability to empower professionals, share intelligence and improve the quality of care they provide within a safe, secure and compliant environment. As the future of healthcare moves from face-to-face care to digital care, there will be a need for a secure, next-generation platform with swift and reliable connectivity.

This is where Verizon’s 5G network connectivity will come into the picture and enable a seamless transition to the digital care. 5G will act as breakthrough, which will transform every aspect of the fully networked economy. This network will enable higher speed of data transferring, reduce lag time and help in swiftly connecting multiple devices at the same time.

With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to continued expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.

Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VZ has lost 18.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 25.2%.

We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SAP SE SAP, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a key pick for stock investors. SAP has long-term earnings growth rate expectation of 5.89%.

SAP, with its Rise with SAP solution, was adopted by clients, including Accenture, Canon Production Printing, Exide Industries Limited, NEC Corporation, Qinqin Food, Rising Auto and TELUS.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sports Zacks Rank #1.It has a long-term earnings growth rate expectation of 15%.

InterDigital is focused on pursuing agreements with unlicensed customers in the handset and consumer electronics market.

Silicon Motion Technology SIMO, carrying Zacks Rank #2, is another great pick for stock investors. It has a long-term earnings growth rate of 9%, with an earnings surprise of 0.96% on average.

Silicon Motion has established itself as the leading merchant supplier of client SSD controller to module makers, including most leaders in the United States.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.