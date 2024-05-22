Verizon (VZ) Unveils Advanced Solutions at Border Security Expo

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced the unveiling of its cutting-edge solutions designed to provide mission-critical communication to first responders. First responders often face a multitude of challenges during operations that can significantly hinder their capabilities. Incompatible communication systems and inadequate network infrastructure severely undermine coordination among personnel. Lack of up-to-date information about the incident scene often makes it difficult to assess the danger and potential risks. Limited situation awareness can lead to ineffective allocation of resources and heightened safety risks for officials.



The latest suite of solutions from Verizon Frontline is engineered to address these issues. The company is demonstrating these solutions at the Border Security Expo from May 21-23 at the EL Paso Convention Center.



Among these innovations is the Rapid Response Connectivity Unit, a state-of-the-art portable asset that can be swiftly deployed within 15 minutes under any condition to establish mission-critical connectivity. Verizon brings the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) to enhance frontline workers situational awareness. UAS can be leveraged for search and rescue operations, mapping, site surveys and immediate network creation following a disaster.

Verizon's Team Awareness Kit will offer real-time insights, live video feeds and geospatial information to safety personnel. This will significantly augment situational awareness and improve real-time decision-making. At the Expo, Verizon will also showcase the 5G-powered autonomous mobile robots called Robotic Emergency Dog. The solution integrates advanced AI, machine learning and robotics to develop new capabilities for first responders.

The public security and safety market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Recognizing these market dynamics, Verizon is directing its research and innovation efforts to strengthen its security portfolio to cater to modern requirements.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has gained 9.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

