Verizon (VZ) Treads the Extra Mile for Improved Connectivity

Verizon Communications Inc.’s VZ Test Force, a nationwide team of wireless engineers and skilled technicians, strives to tread the extra mile with an aim to improve network reliability and enhance user experience. The Verizon Test Force team is responsible for conducting assessments and ensuring optimum reliability, speed and coverage of the network.



In today’s interconnected world, robust network connectivity has become a basic foundational requirement for day-to-day operations. Across various sectors worldwide, such as healthcare, education, financial services and e-commerce, the importance of digital infrastructure is rising exponentially. Any disruptions in communication systems can severely undermine business productivity, remote work capabilities and digital learning services. Recognizing the critical importance of uninterrupted connectivity, Verizon has introduced a specialized group in the Test Force called RF (Radio Frequency) hunters.



Radio frequency plays a vital role in modern communication technology. Similar to cars on highways, RF leverages the electromagnetic spectrum as the medium of transmission to facilitate wireless communication and various applications. However, there are instances where unauthorized RF signals affect communication between wireless devices. These unauthorized RF signals can cause network congestion by appearing in the licensed spectrum bands. It may result in increased latency, signal degradation and reduction of overall network performance.



The engineers from the RF hunter group relentlessly search for any anomalies in the signal. With the help of advanced equipment, they detect and track down the originating point that is causing the interference. They efficiently eliminate the disruptive signal, ensuring the restoration of clear and dependable service. Through Verizon Test Force, the company has established a solid network of skilled engineers across the country. It acts as a watchful system for tracing unlicensed signals and optimizing network connectivity, thereby enhancing user experience for improved customer service



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. Its growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions.



The company is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. It is also expanding its 5G Business Internet service, which offers an alternative to cable broadband.



Verizon offers the best of LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with the launch of On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Its 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The stock has declined 15.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.