Verizon (VZ) to Transform Walgreens Boots Alliance's Network

Verizon VZ has announced a multi-year partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA, a global leader in retail and wholesale pharmacy. The telecom giant will deploy its Network as a Service (NaaS).



Verizon Business’ NaaS is a comprehensive, on-demand solution that uses the latest connectivity and security technologies. It is expected to deliver a better customer experience to more than 9,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade retail locations in the United States.



The partnership includes Verizon’s LTE, 5G and media assets. As part of digital transformation, Walgreens is focused on providing its customers with personalized shopping experiences. The Deerfield, IL-based company is working with industry-leading partners to meet customers’ evolving needs while increasing productivity of its workforce.



5G networks are poised to play a crucial role in the digital transformation of businesses. Verizon has customized an offering that is likely to meet Walgreens’ technology needs and also serve as a foundation for the deployment of 5G. Verizon is focused on partnering with enterprises, startups, universities and government to explore how 5G can transform almost every industry.



The company continues to lead the industry with its 5G Ultra Wideband. It operates six 5G Labs in the United States and one in London that specializes in developing use cases in industries ranging from healthcare to public safety to entertainment.



Verizon has built its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the changing behavior of businesses and consumers. The 5G network enables throughput at least 25 times faster than current 4G networks. It uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and has been designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G.



Verizon’s disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, instills optimism.



The stock has gained 5.3% in the past six months compared with 11.2% growth of the industry.







Verizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Turtle Beach HEAR and Plantronics PLT, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Turtle Beach delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 81.5%, on average.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.

