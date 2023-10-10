Verizon (VZ) to Showcase 5G Innovations at Los Angeles Event

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and Samsung have joined forces to demonstrate innovative 5G capabilities and advanced use cases at the state-of-the-art Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. Scheduled for Oct 11, this event will bring prominent business leaders and experts from Verizon and Samsung together to showcase the impact and significance of 5G across various industries.



The event visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness some of the most advanced technologies, such as coach-to-coach communications, 5G Edge Accelerated Access, 5G Edge Aerial Inspections and Real Time communications and cashless checkout through 5G Edge technology, among others. Notably, the coach-to-coach communication technology is already adopted by the NFL for all its stadiums. The attendees at the 5G innovation session will also be able to experience various other innovations, including Network Slicing experience on the Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy Connected Ecosystem and the robust Samsung Knox Security solution.



In addition to highlighting its upcoming innovations, the event will likely offer a key insight into its holistic growth strategy with customer focus at its core. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. The company is likely to benefit from a disciplined network upgrade strategy backed by a customer-centric business model and diligent execution of operational plans. With the ramp-up of 5G service across the country, Verizon is expected to retain its lead in promulgating 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of operational automation and adaptability.



Moreover, the company is offering various mix-and-match pricing in wireless and home broadband plans, which has led to solid customer additions with increased adoption of 5G devices and premium unlimited plans. In the enterprise and wholesale business, it is changing its revenue mix toward newer growth services like cloud, security and professional services.



The company has further expanded Fios Forward to support digital inclusion and provide opportunities for underserved households to thrive in the digital world. With no data caps, Fios customers can experience faster upload and download than comparable plans. Its focus on online content delivery, mobile video and online advertising should drive growth.



The company is actively investing in the installation of new cell sites to expand coverage and increase the capacity of its fiber optic cables. These enhancements are aimed at improving bandwidth and enabling faster data transmission across the state. As a result, communication service providers will be better equipped to enhance their wireless service offerings and empower local residents to unlock numerous opportunities that an advanced digital infrastructure can offer.



The stock has declined 12.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 4.6%.



