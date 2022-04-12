Verizon (VZ) to Power EV Fleet Management With Sawatch Labs

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently collaborated with Sawatch Labs to help fleet operators seamlessly migrate to electric vehicles (EV). This is likely to optimize the operating costs of vehicles with key inputs from the analytics firm while significantly contributing to the environment-friendly mode of transportation.



EVs are likely to form a considerable part of the vehicle fleet in the near future, bringing to the fore the need for effective EV fleet management. This is where Sawatch Labs pitches in with its complex analytics models leveraging machine learning technology to identify opportunities within the fleet for actionable insights. Its data-driven analysis helps unlock the fleet’s potential by optimizing decisions ranging from the correct fleet size to accurate procurement and assignment.



Verizon Connect Reveal, the fleet management software platform from the carrier, offers customizable GPS fleet management software to effectively track vehicle locations and driver behavior like speeding, idling and harsh driving to improve fleet operations. This, in turn, helps reduce costs for vehicle maintenance and fuel consumption while improving dispatch, routing and visibility by proactively allocating resources for optimum utilization.



Fleet operators had historically utilized 3G devices to track vehicles that often failed to provide precise data in remote locations that lacked extensive network coverage. By migrating to 4G and cloud networks and utilizing Sawatch Labs analytics, fleet operators will be able to identify accurate location data for faster routing facilities by deploying the closest vehicle to customers. With the Verizon Connect Reveal app, which is exclusively available in the 4G network, customers will benefit from a new High-Fidelity Tracking feature. This asset tracking software offers a three-fold jump in the frequency of real-time vehicle location updates on the Live Map, thereby providing higher visibility of project-critical equipment.



The strategic partnership between Verizon and Sawatch Labs is likely to standardize and optimize applications and help fleet operators accelerate innovation, reduce risks and improve efficiency levels. It will likely offer customers the critical data to make smarter, more cost-effective, long-term investments in their fleets for a profitable business and a safe and clean environment.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells. In order to expand coverage and improve connectivity, Verizon has acquired 161MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction for a total consideration of $45.5 billion. These airwaves offer significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in both rural and urban areas.



The company is continuing with the aggressive rollout of 5G Ultra Wideband service to expand its coverage across the country. It is also offering the best of LTE and 5G Ultrawideband facilities with the launch of On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. This customized solution enables firms hitherto crippled with coverage gaps, lost connectivity, fractured security, data congestion and inconsistent service quality to have a dedicated capacity with adequate bandwidth to minimize costly downtime and missed opportunities.



The stock has lost 6.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 14.2%. Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a solid pick within the industry in the broader industry classification. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 58%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Over the past year, Sierra Wireless has gained 11.5%. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 68.8% since April 2021. The company continues to launch innovative products for business-critical operations that require high security and optimum 5G performance.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another solid pick for investors in the broader industry classification. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.4% and delivered a modest earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for the current year have moved up 30.4% since April 2021, while that for the next year is up 41.1%.



Arista benefits from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Over the past year, Arista has gained 69.6%.



KVH Industries, Inc. KVHI is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It delivered an earnings surprise of 20%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Despite global supply chain disruptions, KVH Industries is driving growth and margin expansion through new product introduction and subscriber migration to High-Throughput Satellites. The company aims to make decisive inroads into the still-nascent autonomous transportation markets with a strong balance sheet and zero debt. If KVH Industries manages to effectively mitigate supply chain woes, there could be room for cash flow expansion.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.