Verizon (VZ) to Offer 5G Ultra Wideband Service in More Cities

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has inked deals with satellite providers for early clearance of additional C-band spectrum it acquired in 2021.



The telecom giant intends to cover more places with its industry-leading 5G Ultra Wideband network this year. The second phase of C-band spectrum was initially scheduled to be cleared in December 2023.



With this early clearance, Verizon expects to deploy 5G Ultra Wideband service this year on at least 60 MHz of spectrum and up to 100 MHz of spectrum in some areas to at least 30 more markets, including Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Washington, DC and Denver, CO.



In January, Verizon announced that it covered 100 million people across 1,700 cities with 5G Ultra Wideband. In early March, it announced an acceleration of its deployment plans to cover at least 175 million people by the end of 2022.



Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to experience unparalleled speed on their phones and homes. The company’s disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth and operational execution is noteworthy.



Verizon’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. It expects these trends to drive 4% growth in service and other revenues in 2024 and beyond.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. Growing demand for premium mobility and broadband offerings instills optimism.



The stock has, however, lost 10.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience for customers.



VZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has gained 125.4% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.2% over the past 60 days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. It has appreciated 17.4% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 18.6% in the past year.

