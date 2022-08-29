Verizon (VZ) to Introduce 5G Ultra Wideband in Pittsburgh

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has stated that with the help of its 5G Ultra Wideband technology, it will deploy an Internet service for business and residential activities in Pittsburgh. Verizon’s Ultra-Wideband version of 5G is used more extensively throughout its natural 5G coverage footprint. It comprises a short-range millimeter wave spectrum. It is also prevalent in the low-band sub-6GHz spectrum. The service has an extensive reach in Pittsburgh and surrounding municipalities and neighborhoods.

Verizon’s 5G coverage and its new home and business service are on the same infrastructure. Verizon Fios uses in-ground fiber optic cables to establish an Internet connection.

Its Internet giveaway device can be installed without a technician and is also rent-free. Verizon is offering customers who subscribe to specific 5G data plans on its wireless network Verizon Home Internet, at only $25 per month.

Verizon, with the help of its On Site 5G, is providing the perfect mix of 5G Ultra Wideband and LTE facilities. This is a transformative, on-premises 5G network catering to business enterprises. The company is increasing the reach of its 5G Business Internet service to serve as a viable alternative to broadband cable.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon’s 5G network is based on three fundamental factors that will provide the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These comprise the ability to deploy a large number of small cells, end-to-end deep fiber resources and huge spectrum holdings, especially on the millimeter-wave bands for quick data transfer. The company is witnessing increased use of its premium unlimited plans ad 5G devices because of consumer activities resuming to pre-pandemic levels and its operated retail stores being fully operational.

The stock has lost 21% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 18.9%. Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.