Verizon (VZ) Solution to Enhance Field Equipment Productivity

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced the launch of a new Verizon Connect Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT) to support organizations with efficient resource utilization during field operations. Verizon Connect, an industry-leading fleet management technology provider, also unveiled new updates for mobile workforce management platforms that will enable centralized asset tracking and monitoring in accordance with user-specific requirements.



The Verizon Connect EAT, available in the United States and Canada, has an extended battery life of up to 10 years. Its LTE capability ensures connectivity even with poor network availability. The new solution also allows greater flexibility as the device has a wired version for heavy equipment and a battery-powered version for equipment without power sources, such as trailers and dumpsters. Both versions feature various configurations, enabling them to customize the equipment according to users' requirements.



The new updates include OEM data support integrated with AEMP (Association of Equipment Management Professionals) 2.0 that enrich fleet operators with essential information related to equipment’s status, distance, fuel usage, location and productivity. These actionable insights enable organizations to optimize equipment management, improve decision making and enhance operational efficiency. The platform's customizable map view and asset summary report enable improved maintenance scheduling and task distribution for heavy-duty equipment. These recent innovations strengthen Verizon’s market position and will likely pave the way for future commercial expansion.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network nationwide. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide customers with the most amazing 5G experience. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. The company offers the best LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The company holds more than 2,035 MHz of spectrum with the acquisition of C-band spectrum — 294 MHz in Sub 6 GHz spectrum (low and mid-band) and 1,741 MHz of mmWave spectrum (high band). The low band spectrum (nationwide 700 MHz licenses and 850 MHz spectrum) continues to provide the best 4G LTE experience in the industry and supports nationwide 5G service, giving customers in more than 2,700 markets access to 5G. Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game-changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly-predictable signal waves leading to greater efficiency and less interference.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.85 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.



Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe.



Splunk Inc. SPLK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.78%. Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.



Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.

