Verizon (VZ) Solution Aids NASA's Broadcasting Capability

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ announced that NASA has opted to utilize its network solution for live broadcasting of solar eclipse on Apr 8. The connectivity provided by Verizon will enable NASA to stream multiple video feeds from various locations across the United States. These feeds, which include telescope views and broadcast commentary, will be presented to NASA viewers worldwide.



Being a major technology partner for the federal government and various public safety agencies, Verizon is recognized for its vital role in supporting civil servants, educators and fast responders in diverse scenarios such as neutralizing cyber threats, modernizing digital infrastructure and more.



In this venture, Verizon has provisioned the 1GB E-Line service from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland to the John Glenn Space Center. The provisioning effort was accomplished rapidly, within just 30 days, ensuring ample time for NASA to thoroughly assess video and broadcast applications ahead of the eclipse. Verizon's public sector team demonstrated impressive capability in meeting the tight deadline, highlighting the company’s operational efficiency and solid foundation in innovation.



Verizon boasts a strong pipeline of orders from several government entities. This includes a $15 million task order with the U.S. Navy and a nearly $450 million expansion of its existing partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers and healthcare facilities. The collaboration with NASA further solidifies Verizon's reputation as a trusted partner for federal agencies. This will likely improve net sales in the Verizon Business segment in the upcoming quarters.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards, as well as wireline connections.



The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the continued expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has gained 6.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Verizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

