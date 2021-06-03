Verizon (VZ) Rolls Out 5G Home Internet Service in More Cities

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has launched 5G Home Internet in parts of Columbus, OH; Greensboro, NC and Raleigh, NC.



On Jun 10, the service will be available to customers in parts of Des Moines, IA; New Orleans, LA; Seattle, WA and Tucson, AZ. With this addition, the service will be available in 40 markets with more to come.



Nowadays, homebuyers prioritize fast and reliable home Internet connectivity and good cellular service when looking for a home. They believe that 5G Home Internet makes a house more valuable. Verizon is committed to bringing 5G Home Internet to 50 million households by 2025.



The telecom giant’s 5G Home Internet is powered by its 5G Ultra Wideband, which is available to mobile customers in parts of select cities. Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is a fixed wireless access service that provides ultra-fast Wi-Fi connection.



Customers can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps, with a typical download speed of 300 Mbps. Verizon has built its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the changing behavior of customers.



The company continues to lead the industry with its 5G Ultra Wideband. The 5G Ultra Wideband network supports a wide range of business and industrial applications. It uses a millimeter wave spectrum and has been designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G.



With purpose-built hardware, the home device comes with a self-setup that uses augmented reality. This makes it an even more compelling choice, particularly for those who are working from home or powering a smart home.



Verizon’s focus on upgrading its network will enhance the speed and performance for better customer experience. Its disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, is noteworthy.



Verizon’s shares have lost 1% in the past year against 9.5% growth of the industry.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, Altice USA, Inc. ATUS and Vicor Corporation VICR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 46.5%, on average.



Altice delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.5%, on average.



Vicor delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 80.6%, on average.

