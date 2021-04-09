Verizon (VZ) Rolls Out 5G Home Internet in Milwaukee, Tampa

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has announced the availability of its 5G Home Internet in more cities. Customers in parts of Milwaukee and Tampa can now avail this premium service. With this addition, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is currently available in 30 markets.



The telecom giant’s 5G Home Internet is powered by its 5G Ultra Wideband, which is available to mobile customers in parts of select cities. Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is a fixed wireless access service that provides ultra-fast Wi-Fi connections to homes.



Customers can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps, with a typical download speed of 300 Mbps. Verizon has built its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the changing behavior of customers.



The company continues to lead the industry with its 5G Ultra Wideband. The 5G Ultra Wideband network supports a range of business and industrial applications. It uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and has been designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G.



With purpose-built hardware, the home device comes with a self-setup that uses augmented reality. This makes it an even more compelling choice, particularly for those who are working from home or powering a smart home. Verizon’s 5G Home hardware is the first-to-market mmWave 5G customer-premises equipment router.



The expansion of 5G Home Internet to new markets is likely to provide subscribers with more digital experiences. Verizon is promulgating 5G mobile networks by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of automation and adaptability. As it continues to expand mobile and home coverage across the country, customers will benefit from greater flexibility and faster delivery of services.



Verizon’s focus on upgrading the network will enhance the speed and performance for better customer experiences. Its disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth, along with operational execution, is notable.



Verizon’s shares have inched up 0.2% in the past year compared with 14% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



