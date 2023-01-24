Verizon (VZ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Verizon Communications (VZ) reported $35.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $1.19 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.06 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Consumer-Wireless-Net subscribers additions-Retail postpaid phones : 41 thousand compared to the 79.85 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 41 thousand compared to the 79.85 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Consumer-Wireless total retail connections : 114520 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 115160.2 thousand.

: 114520 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 115160.2 thousand. Consumer-Fios video connections : 3234 thousand versus 3281.62 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3234 thousand versus 3281.62 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Consumer-Fios Internet connections : 6740 thousand compared to the 6762.69 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6740 thousand compared to the 6762.69 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Operating revenues-Consumer : $26.77 billion versus $26.71 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.

: $26.77 billion versus $26.71 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change. Operating revenues-Business : $7.90 billion compared to the $7.80 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $7.90 billion compared to the $7.80 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Operating revenues-Consumer-Service : $18.44 billion versus $18.40 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.

: $18.44 billion versus $18.40 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. Operating revenues-Consumer-Wireless equipment : $6.53 billion compared to the $6.49 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $6.53 billion compared to the $6.49 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Operating revenues-Consumer-Other : $1.80 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion.

: $1.80 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.79 billion. Operating revenues-Business-Global Enterprise : $2.42 billion versus $2.46 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.

: $2.42 billion versus $2.46 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change. Operating revenues-Business-Small and Medium Business : $3.28 billion compared to the $3.18 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $3.28 billion compared to the $3.18 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Operating revenues-Business-Wholesale: $662 million versus $637.70 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Verizon here>>>



Shares of Verizon have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.