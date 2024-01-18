Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Verizon Communications (VZ) to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.1%. Revenues are expected to be $34.82 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Verizon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- Consumer' reaching $26.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenues- Business' will reach $7.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Service' stands at $19.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment' at $5.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones' will reach 138.52 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 176 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Consumer - Fios video connections' to come in at 2,948.19 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,234 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer - Fios Internet connections' of 6,960.14 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,740 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer - Wireless total retail connections' will likely reach 114,870.90 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 114,520 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer - Wireless retail postpaid Connection' to reach 93,155.35 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91,856 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consumer - Wireless retail prepaid connections' should come in at 21,715.55 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,664 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer - Wireless Retail postpaid ARPA' should arrive at $133.10. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $128.02.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid' will reach 390.67 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 455 thousand in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Verizon have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, VZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

