Verizon (VZ) Promo Offers Likely to Entice More Customers

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ announced new promotional offers to help customers stay connected without any hassles during the peak moving season. The latest offers aim to enable customers to transfer their Internet services to their new address, minimizing downtime and ensuring a seamless transition.



Offers are available for Verizon’s Home Internet customers across Fios, 5G Home and LTE Home. The 5G Internet provides one of the fastest wireless Internet connectivity, which is affordable and easy to set up. Verizon's Fios Internet uses a 100% fiber-optic network to provide lightning-fast internet speeds to homes. With equal download and upload speeds on most plans, it offers an effective bandwidth for multiple devices, making it ideal for gaming, video chatting and sharing large files. In certain cases, it also allows for self-installation that nullifies all the hassle related to technician visits, saving time and money.



The Home Internet service includes various plans that provide greater flexibility to end users. With this program, Verizon offers its customers access to various reward programs, which provide exclusive rewards and benefits, including up to $200 in Home Depot gift cards or an Xbox Series S, along with Xbox accessories.



The program is giving a practical solution for those who may be relocating to a new location where Internet service may not be readily available or who are looking to save time and money during the moving process. The Home Internet services, with its latest addition, are looking to provide ultra-fast connectivity with low latency and ensure smooth transitioning for the customers. This is particularly useful for those working remotely or attending school online, as it ensures a seamless and reliable connection. Verizon’s focus on continuous innovation and efforts in identifying new market opportunities for commercial expansion will likely reap long-term benefits.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network nationwide. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide customers with the most amazing 5G experience. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The company holds more than 2,035 MHz of spectrum with the acquisition of C-band spectrum — 294 MHz in Sub 6 GHz spectrum (low and mid-band) and 1,741 MHz of mmWave spectrum (high band). The low band spectrum (nationwide 700 MHz licenses and 850 MHz spectrum) continues to provide the best 4G LTE experience in the industry and supports nationwide 5G service, giving customers in more than 2,700 markets access to 5G. Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game-changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly-predictable signal waves leading to greater efficiency and less interference.



The stock has declined 26.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.8%.



Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



