Verizon (VZ) Partners With Jobber to Boost Micro Business

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently teamed up with Jobber to launch an all-in-one solution for small and midsized home service businesses. The solution promises to elevate productivity and enhance security in the management of field service works, leveraging the ease of operations for home service business owners, their employees and customers.



Headquartered in Alberta, Jobber is an operations management software provider, serving more than 27 million households in more than 60 countries. Ranked as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Deloitte, Jobber specializes in Cloud Based Business Management Software, Field Service Business Management, Mobile Solutions, SaaS, CRM, Invoicing & Billing, Scheduling and Routing.



Verizon has collaborated with Jobber to launch the Field Management Tablet Plus solution. With preloaded Jobber app, the solution is likely to eliminate the time-consuming task of loading software applications on a device-by-device basis. The partnership is expected to be budget-friendly for small businesses as they can receive a single combined bill from Verizon and cut on the cost.



Due to the low cost of operations, small and mid-sized home service business owners often do not possess the required budget to provide every employee with secured devices for official usage. As a result, important and confidential client data are left unsecured in their employee’s personal devices. By implementing the Field Management Tablet Plus, which comes preloaded with Verizon Mobile Device Management, businesses can manage tablet deployment and improve their security policies.



The collaboration further promotes growth in the business by quoting professional templates with automated quote follow-ups to book new businesses, timely completion of work and timely payment disbursement. The one-stop solution enables all the related stakeholders to be aware of the status and progress of every step.



The collaboration is likely to capture a niche market within the home service industry by gaining loyalty from its existing customers as well as attracting new buyers to increase their revenue streamlines.



The stock has gained 1.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 1.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build network infrastructure used for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. Juniper offers a broad range of routing, switching and security products.



It delivered an earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Juniper has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.9%. It has a VGM Score of B.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance cloud experience. Arista delivered an average earnings surprise of 12% in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products. It remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.