Verizon (VZ) Offers Inseego MiFi Hotspot on its 5G Network

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ in association with Inseego Corp. INSG, a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, unveiled the Inseego MiFi M2100 5G UW mobile hotspot. The device has been created to deliver super-fast speeds across Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 4G LTE network. Recently, Verizon completed the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session in a live network.



The New York-based telecom behemoth has been building its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable the innovations that will support the changing behavior of businesses and consumers. The leading-edge network uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and is designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G.



Inseego’s proprietary antenna design, together with Qualcomm’s QCOM Snapdragon X55 5G modem, delivers a strong 5G connection on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Importantly, the Inseego MiFi M2100 will support Verizon’s 5G nationwide networks, scheduled for launch later this year. Developed in the United States, the MiFi M2100 provides multiple layers of security to help protect users’ data while defending against malware.



The mobile hotspot connects up to 30 devices using Wi-Fi 6, which provides four times higher data throughput per user. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, healthcare, retail and sports. The company’s disciplined network strategy for long-term growth along with operational execution is noteworthy.



Verizon is promulgating 5G mobile networks by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of automation and adaptability. As it continues to expand mobile and home coverage across the country, customers will benefit from greater flexibility and faster delivery of services. The MiFi M2100 provides a high-speed connection for AR/VR visualization, telemedicine and video transmission. Verizon is well positioned to capitalize on ample growth opportunities while underplaying competition.



The stock has added 9.5% in the past six months compared with 8.2% growth of the industry.







Verizon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.



A better-ranked stock in the broader industry is Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Turtle Beach delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41%, on average.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.