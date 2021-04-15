Verizon (VZ) Launches Hyper Precise Location Service for Customers

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has launched its Hyper Precise Location (HPL) service in more than 100 major U.S. markets.



Available on Verizon ThingSpace, HPL is a Software-as-a-Service offering that provides real-time global navigation satellite system data to the device. It enables location with centimeter-level accuracy for the device user on 5G and 4G networks.



Together with Verizon’s 5G Edge capabilities, the solution provides precise positioning data that Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything technology depends on for safety applications. Furthermore, HPL can enable low-cost location capabilities for industries such as HD mapping, robotics and construction.



Verizon’s 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform that has been designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end users and wireless edge devices with ultra-low latency and massive throughput. 5G Edge moves the data and processing done by the applications and services closer to the end user at the edge of the network.



HPL is likely to boost cutting-edge technologies across industries, spanning intelligent driving, drone delivery and automated operations. For privacy protection, the data does not get stored or shared. HPL can also support emerging technologies that depend on advanced IoT applications such as asset tracking and high-value shipping.



Recently, Verizon collaborated with automakers to demonstrate HPL applications in vehicle-pedestrian safety situations. Its focus on upgrading the network will enhance the performance for better customer experiences.



Verizon’s shares have inched up 0.1% in the past year compared with 11.5% growth of the industry.







The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ubiquiti UI, Cambium Networks CMBM and Micron Technology MU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ubiquiti delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.1%, on average.



Cambium delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 128%, on average.



Micron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.5%, on average.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Get Free Report



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ubiquiti Inc. (UI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.