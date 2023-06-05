Verizon (VZ) Launches Exclusive +Play Offers to Expand Userbase

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently unveiled an exclusive promotional offer through myPlan +play perk. This includes Netflix Premium Plan and Paramount+ offered together with SHOWTIME bundle for Verizon customers. This is the first time that two popular streaming platforms have been bundled together. The offer is available only for a limited time at $25.99. The +play credit perk plan, which costs $10 for $15 in +play credits, brings more saving options for users.



Verizon +play gives access to a wide range of subscriptions under a single platform that simplifies the process for end users and also grants them enhanced control and flexibility in selecting and paying for their preferred content. +Play features content partners from various domain spanning across sports, education, entertainment, lifestyle, gaming and more to cater to the content preferences of a diverse customer base.



With over 30 services currently available on the platform including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+ and the addition of new partners such as NFL+, NBA League Pass, Max, it will boost user engagement on the platform. Looking ahead, Verizon plans to bring aboard additional prominent content partners to expand its service offerings and expand its user base. The unique features and cost-cutting measures that comprise Verizon's customer-oriented strategy have the potential to foster +play's adoption among users and produce long-term benefits.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network nationwide. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide customers with the most amazing 5G experience. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. The company offers the best LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The company holds more than 2,035 MHz of spectrum with the acquisition of C-band spectrum — 294 MHz in Sub 6 GHz spectrum (low and mid-band) and 1,741 MHz of mmWave spectrum (high band). The low-band spectrum (nationwide 700 MHz licenses and 850 MHz spectrum) continues to provide the best 4G LTE experience in the industry and supports nationwide 5G service, giving customers in more than 2,700 markets access to 5G. Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game-changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly-predictable signal waves leading to greater efficiency and less interference.



