Verizon (VZ) Launches Exclusive Low-Cost Streaming Bundle

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently unveiled an enticing bundle that features Netflix and Max streaming services for just $10 per month. The offerings will be available for Verizon mobile customers from Dec 7 onward. By leveraging its strategic partnership with major entertainment players, Verizon aims to drive more value to its wireless customers. This initiative not only grants Netflix and Max access to its extensive customer base but also enriches Verizon myPlan clients with diverse content options. The bundle will ensure around 40% savings each month.



This is the first instance when these two content platforms are clubbed together in a combo offering. Through collaborations with leading streaming platforms, Verizon intends to expand its user base ahead of the upcoming holiday season.



The budget-friendly deal is the latest addition to Verizon’s suite of $10 monthly perks available exclusively to myPlan customers. Alongside offering 5G Ultra-Wideband and various Internet services, VZ provides a range of benefits — such as the Disney bundle, Walmart+ membership, Apple One and Travelpass — to attract customers with varied preferences. This strategy enables consumers with greater control and flexibility over their preferred content selections, allowing them to pay only for what they want.



This unique, customer-centric approach gives Verizon a significant competitive edge in the national wireless market. The introduction of new services within myPlan combined with premium network connectivity is fostering brand loyalty among its existing customer base and building the foundation for future commercial expansion.



The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. Its growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions.



Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy the Home Internet service in select cities where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts diverse industries such as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has gained 3.2% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 3.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Stocks to Consider

Model N Inc MODN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 20.78%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.33%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 18.99%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista delivered an earnings surprise of 12%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

