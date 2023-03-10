Verizon (VZ) Launch Exclusive +play Offer With Netflix Premium

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced the initiation of exclusive limited-time offers through +play, effective Mar 12. The company intends to advance +play's functionality to boost client engagement and grow its customer base.

Customers of Verizon wireless, 5G Home and LTE Home who purchase any one subscription from a +play partner will receive a one-year Netflix premium membership through this offer, saving them $240 annually.



Disney+, ESPN+, Discovery and many other subscription services are already available through +Play. Through this current initiative, Verizon added 10 additional partners to the platform, including "Masterclass," "Paramount+," “Blue Arpon” and "Wondrium” among others. Customers will now have a wide range of content options, including entertainment, sports, lifestyle and education.



Accessibility to various subscriptions from a single window will also reduce complexity for the end users. This customer-oriented approach significantly improves +play’s brand value. Verizon’s innovative business model is also helping content partners in commercial expansion by giving them direct access to its customer base.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network nationwide.

The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide customers the most amazing 5G experience. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps.



The company offers the best of LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with the launch of On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The company holds more than 2,035 MHz spectrum with the acquisition of C-band spectrum — 294 MHz in Sub 6 GHz spectrum (low and mid band) and 1,741 MHz of mmWave spectrum (high band). The low band spectrum (nationwide 700 MHz licenses and 850 MHz spectrum) continues to provide the best 4G LTE experience in the industry and supports nationwide 5G service, giving customers in over 2,700 markets access to 5G.

Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game-changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly predictable signal waves leading to greater efficiency and less interference for customers.



The stock has declined 31.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15.7%.



Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 9.10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%. Viavi is a leading provider of network test, monitoring and service enablement solutions to diverse sectors across the globe.



Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics. The company’s wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle, fueled by the transition of OEMs and service providers to superfast 5G networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights



Splunk Inc. SPLK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.7%. Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.



Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.

