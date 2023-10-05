Verizon (VZ) Introduces Enticing Offers in +Play Subscription

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has introduced an exclusive subscription monthly bundle, offering Netflix premium and NFL+ premium combo for only $25 per month. The enticing offer is valid only for a limited time on +play. Verizon mobile, 5G Home and LTE Home Internet customers can avail this offer at no extra cost.



Subscribing to this bundle can result in annual savings of up to $120, and even existing Netflix customers can redeem this offer to save on subscription expenses. Along with unlimited ad free movies, Netflix Premium facilitates streaming in four supported devices simultaneously and downloads in six supported devices at a time. Moreover, Verizon is also providing myPlan customers the opportunity to leverage the +play monthly credit perk, which provides $15 in +play store credits for just $10. This credit can also be utilized to make savings on various subscriptions available in +play.



Verizon is committed to securing the best cost-saving deals on content and services for its customers. With over 30 partners onboard, Verizon empowers customers to customize their viewing experiences across different categories such as sports, entertainment, education and more. It provides end users with more flexibility in choosing and paying for their preferred services through a unified platform.



Early this year, Verizon inked a five-year partnership deal with NFL. The collaboration aims to facilitate coach-to-coach communication, establish a managed private wireless solution in 30 NFL stadiums, and ensure enhanced fan experience at home, as well as in the stadium. The recent promo offerings underscore the enhanced cooperation between the two organizations.



The premium offerings will enrich fans with a comprehensive suite of NFL content. It features eight exclusive live games of the current season and the five-game international series featuring NFL teams in Germany and the U.K. Fans can also enjoy live coverage of local and prime-time regular and post-season games on their mobile devices.



Verizon’s unique business strategy is enabling its content partners to expand their user base and at the same time, it is enriching customers with cost-efficient streaming services. This approach is expected to boost engagement in the +play platform and accelerate business expansion.



Verizon is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. The telecom giant plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra-Wideband network across the country. The company’s growth strategy includes 5G mobility, nationwide broadband and mobile edge compute and business solutions.



The company is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. It is also expanding its 5G Business Internet service, which offers an alternative to cable broadband.



Verizon offers the best of LTE and 5G Ultra-Wideband facilities with the launch of On Site 5G — a transformative on-premises, private 5G network — for business enterprises. Its 5G mobility service offers an unmatched experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports.



The stock has declined 16.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 8.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

