Verizon (VZ) Extends Mobile Edge Computing to Dallas, Miami

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, in collaboration with Amazon AMZN Web Services, has added two more 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) cities — Dallas and Miami — bringing the total to seven. The companies had earlier launched the MEC platform in Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Atlanta, New York City and Washington, DC, and plan to reach 10 cities by the end of 2020.



Innovators will be able to develop latency-sensitive applications that can transform industries ranging from transportation to healthcare on AWS Wavelength at the edge of Verizon’s 5G network. AWS Wavelength is an infrastructure offering that has been optimized for mobile edge computing applications.



Wavelength zones are infrastructure deployments that embed AWS compute and storage services within communications service providers’ data centers. This reduces the round-trip data needs to travel, enabling customers to take full advantage of the latency and bandwidth benefits offered by 5G networks.



The New York-based telecom giant’s 5G Ultra Wideband network enables throughput at least 25 times faster than 4G networks. The network is expected to eventually enable 100 times larger data volumes than 4G. It will have the ability to connect more than a million devices per square kilometer. The service is currently available in parts of 55 cities. Verizon’s 5G Nationwide covers more than 200 million people in above 1,800 cities.



Verizon’s 5G Edge is a MEC platform that has been designed to enable developers to build applications for mobile end users and wireless edge devices with ultra-low latency and massive throughput. 5G Edge moves the data and processing done by the applications and services closer to the end user at the edge of the network. AWS Wavelength brings compute and storage services to the edge of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.



At the end of August, Verizon completed the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session in a live network. This enabled the company to respond to customers’ latency and computing needs by providing the foundation for mobile edge computing and network slicing. Verizon first announced achievements toward its virtualization efforts in early 2019 when it introduced cloud-native technology.



The virtualization of the entire network from the core to the edge has been a multi-year redesign effort of Verizon’s network architecture. Verizon has been building its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable 5G innovations that will support the changing behavior of businesses and consumers.



5G and MEC are critical building blocks of autonomous and connected vehicles. Several Cellular-Vehicle-to-Everything and Vehicle-to-Everything innovators are testing their solutions. Renovo, Savari and LG Electronics are leveraging the combination of Verizon 5G Edge and AWS Wavelength.



Shares of Verizon have inched up 2.6% in the past year against 0.5% decline of the industry.







Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Plantronics, Inc. PLT and United States Cellular Corporation USM, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Plantronics delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 568.2%, on average.



U.S. Cellular delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 231.1%, on average.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.