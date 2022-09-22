Verizon (VZ) Extends Healthcare Partnership With Visionable

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ and Visionable have extended their collaboration to accelerate the evolution of healthcare using Verizon’s private 5G and AI-driven secure networking. Per the terms of the agreement, the firms will work in unison on a range of connected healthcare solutions, leveraging Visionable’s patented technology and Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge network.



Headquartered in London, Visionable offers affordable, high-quality, timely healthcare facilities through patented, real-time & multi-streaming technology and a proprietary clinical collaboration platform. It recently unveiled a technology-led center in the United Kingdom that showcases the benefits of next-generation connectivity and aids healthcare professionals in delivering urgent and emergency care to virtual wards to in-person care and rehabilitation centers across the globe.



The collaboration intends to connect frontline responders to specialist doctors during critical emergencies and enable access to superior healthcare facilities. The partnership will primarily focus on the opportunities generated within the APAC and EMEA regions. The technologies being used will have the capability to empower professionals, share essential healthcare data and improve the quality of care they provide within a safe, secure and compliant environment. As the future of healthcare moves from face-to-face care to digital care, there will be a need for a secure, next-generation platform with swift and reliable connectivity.



This is where Verizon’s 5G network connectivity will come into the picture and enable a seamless transition to digital care. 5G will act as a breakthrough, which will transform every aspect of the fully networked economy. This network will enable a higher speed of data transferring, reduce lag time and help swiftly connect multiple devices simultaneously.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells. In order to expand coverage and improve connectivity, Verizon has acquired 161MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction for a total consideration of $45.5 billion. These airwaves offer significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in both rural and urban areas.



The stock has lost 27.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 23.5%. Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 61.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for TESSCO for the current year have moved up 31% since September 2021.



TESSCO offers products to the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, wireless backhaul and related products. With more than three decades of experience, it delivers complete end-to-end solutions to the wireless industry.



Spirent Communications plc SPMYY carries a Zacks Rank #2. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 10.8% since September 2021, while that for the next year is up 11.8%.



Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom, Spirent offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that validates forwarding performance, latency and functional capabilities in an integrated approach that reduces the cost of ownership. It is a leading provider of Ethernet validation solutions in the market.



Harmonic Inc. HLIT, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 79.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for Harmonic for the current year have moved up 12.9% since February 2022.



Harmonic provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, it has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Free Stock Analysis Report



TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Spirent Communications PLC (SPMYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.