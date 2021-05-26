Verizon (VZ) Extends DOOH Ad Suite for One-Stop Solution

Verizon Media — the media and online business unit of Verizon Communications Inc. VZ — recently extended its Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) portfolio with a one-stop solution for advertisers. The integrated platform will aid digital advertisers in campaign planning, execution and measurement activities to effectively execute and measure promotional campaigns as well as drive operational efficiencies in media investments.



The DOOH platform is widely expected to witness healthy growth amid various lockdown restrictions. In such a scenario, the availability of all digital marketing opportunities under a single roof is likely to be beneficial for the advertisers. This, in turn, is likely to bolster their omnichannel marketing strategy for improved customer engagement activities.



Verizon Media’s integrated solutions include forecasting, first-party re-engagement and first-party measurement tools. The forecasting tools offer key insights on DOOH availability and pricing, while first-party re-engagement activities provide opportunities to re-target DOOH audiences across all devices. The first-party measurement efforts are likely to help advertisers gauge the efficacies of advertising campaigns.



Powered by cookie-less identity solution dubbed ConnectID, the new DOOH offering will facilitate advertisers, publishers and consumers to have a seamless experience as the digital landscape gradually evolve. With enhanced capabilities for improved reporting and measurement methods beyond the standard features, this is likely to drive growth within the DOOH space.



As one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys state-of-the-art technologies to solve complex business challenges and deliver increased capacity, lower latency and faster speeds. Its operations are backed by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and strategic investments. Markedly, the tech giant started 2021 on a positive note, reporting relatively healthy first-quarter 2021 results primarily led by the wireless business. Seeking competitive edge in a saturated and price-sensitive market, the company aims to retain its lead in promulgating 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines and advanced levels of operational automation.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investments. Verizon has been aggressively forging ahead to expand its fiber optics networks to support 4G LTE and upcoming 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures in order to support increased demand for network traffic. At the same time, Verizon is focusing on build-out of its 5G Ultra Wideband network, deployment of fiber assets across the country and shift toward Intelligent Edge Network architecture. In order to expand coverage and improve connectivity, Verizon acquired 161MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction during the first quarter for a total consideration of $45.5 billion. These airwaves offer significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in both rural and urban areas. Verizon reportedly secured 3,511 of the 5,684 licenses up for grabs.



The stock has gained 4.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.6%.





