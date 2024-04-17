Verizon (VZ) Expands Fleet Management Operations in Europe

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is poised to augment its position as a premier fleet management provider with the expansion of Verizon Connect’s Equipment Asset Tracker (EAT) in Europe. The move extends Verizon's reach into key markets, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Portugal and Poland, following the successful deployment of EAT in the United States and Canada in 2023.



EAT, a proprietary hardware device, empowers fleet managers with comprehensive equipment data management capabilities, spanning status, location, productivity and health. By curbing theft and minimizing downtime for critical machinery, EAT enhances operational efficiency while fostering a secure operating environment.



The enhanced EAT boasts user-friendly features, facilitating seamless installation and operation for asset-only and mixed-fleet customers alike. Its interoperability, upgradability and robust security protocols underscore Verizon's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to evolving industry needs.



Key highlights of the EAT expansion include versatile wired and battery-powered options, a compact form factor for discreet installations, customizable ping configurations and customer-managed installation for minimal downtime. Moreover, the extended battery life of up to 13 years ensures sustained performance under optimal conditions, complemented by LTE connectivity for enhanced service coverage.



Verizon Connect's relentless pursuit of innovation has cemented its reputation as a frontrunner in fleet management. By revolutionizing how businesses navigate the intricacies of vehicle and equipment management, Verizon Connect is steering the industry toward a more connected and efficient future.



As Verizon Fleet expands its footprint across Europe, it stands poised to capitalize on untapped market potential while reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the fleet management landscape. With EAT's advanced functionalities and Verizon's unwavering commitment to excellence, the company is primed to unlock new avenues of growth and solidify its leadership in the global fleet management arena.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys the latest technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells.



The stock has gained 2.1% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.3%.



