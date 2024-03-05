Verizon (VZ) Expands Electric Vehicle Capabilities in Europe

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently expanded its operations in Europe’s market with the launch of its Reveal EV (Electronic Vehicle) capabilities along with cutting-edge electronic tools to bolster vehicular experience for customers. The new edge EV Suitability Tool is likely to be cost-effective and a viable investment opportunity for the users.



Automatic analysis and recommendation of fleet transitions to EVs based on actual vehicle usage data is a prominent approach to supporting the sustainability goals of the company. By facilitating a smooth transition to EVs, Verizon is likely to address the growing concern for global carbon emissions. It also enhances smooth EV operations with updated reporting and alerting features, along with the integration of vehicle battery level and charging state data directly from EVs into its fleet management platform. This allows customers to detect the accurate charging status of their automobile.



The company has teamed up with NextEra Mobility to allow seamless integration of data from Verizon Connect Reveal into NextEra Mobility’s software. The electrification procedure is likely to assist customers in better understanding and deploying EV strategies, including total cost of ownership analysis and infrastructure planning. With the strategic collaboration, the company is likely to address the need for building an eco-friendly environment by reducing carbon footprint and encouraging sustainable development worldwide.



A study conducted on Electric Vehicle Suitability Tool data within Verizon Connect Reveal in recent times highlighted that 42% of customers’ combustion engine vehicles could be replaced by EVs, which equates to an estimated $2 million in fuel savings and 9000 tons of CO2 reduction in 2023.



Verizon is likely to solidify its ground in the wireless equipment landscape by expanding its presence into the automobile sector. The initiative is expected to give the company an edge over other players in the market. As the world is promoting the need to preserve natural resources, Verizon’s innovative move to replace fuel-driven vehicles with EVs is likely to enable it to capture emerging market opportunities in the years to come.



The stock has gained 5.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 1.8%.



