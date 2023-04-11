Verizon (VZ) Expands BlueJeans Coverage in Latin America

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently expanded the BlueJeans Partner Program in Latin America to help create more meaningful and inclusive experiences for local customers. In addition, it expanded the regional footprint of BlueJeans across Mexico, Peru, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic to offer an interoperable cloud-based video conferencing service across a wide range of devices and conferencing platforms.



Verizon added CognosOnline, Directo and SISAP to its BlueJeans Partner Program in Latin America. While CognosOnline provides virtual education solutions, process automation and document management services, Directo operates as an independent B2B e-commerce pharmacy marketplace and SISAP provides advanced cybersecurity solutions. The engagement of the new channel partners will enable them to offer various video engagement solutions, including BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events with Studio, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.



BlueJeans Meetings will enable local customers to collaborate from anywhere on any device for an immersive video conferencing meeting, while BlueJeans Events will facilitate firms to produce highly interactive and production-grade virtual events and live streams. BlueJeans Rooms integrates video conferencing systems with an easy-to-use, streamlined in-room experience. BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams enables customers to turn a room into a video conference endpoint for MS Teams video meetings with a software service.



Such customer engagement initiatives are likely to translate into incremental revenues for the company in the impending quarters. With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells. To expand coverage and improve connectivity, Verizon has acquired 161MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction for a total consideration of $45.5 billion. These airwaves offer significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in rural and urban areas.



The stock has lost 27% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.1%.



