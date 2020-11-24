Verizon (VZ) Expands 5G Ultra Wideband Service to 2 More Cities

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ launched its industry-leading 5G Ultra Wideband service in Akron, OH and Nashville, TN. The telecom giant’s service is now available to customers in parts of 57 cities. Verizon plans to launch 5G Ultra Wideband in 60 cities by the end of this year.



The company has been building its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the changing behavior of businesses and consumers. Verizon’s 5G network enables throughput at least 25 times faster than current 4G networks. The network is expected to eventually enable 100 times larger data volumes than 4G with ultra-low latency.



The 5G Ultra Wideband network supports a variety of business and industrial applications. It uses a millimeter-wave spectrum and is designed to deliver significantly faster download speed and greater bandwidth compared with 4G. Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, healthcare, retail and sports.



The 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells. Verizon’s disciplined network strategy for long-term growth, along with operational execution, is noteworthy.



Customers in Akron and Nashville also have access to Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network, which runs on lower spectrum bands than 5G Ultra Wideband. 5G Nationwide uses a low-band spectrum that involves Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS). DSS is a technology that allows a 5G service to run simultaneously with 4G LTE on multiple spectrum bands.



With 5G Nationwide service, when customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, their 5G-enabled devices will remain on 5G technology using lower bands of spectrum. By deploying both technologies, Verizon is using its full portfolio of spectrum resources to serve 4G and 5G customers. Its 5G Nationwide covers more than 200 million people in above 1,800 cities.



Verizon is well positioned to capitalize on ample growth opportunities in a price-sensitive market, which includes rivals like T-Mobile TMUS, AT&T T and U.S. Cellular USM. Its focus on upgrading the network will enhance speed and performance for better customer service. The company aims to retain its lead in promulgating 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of operational automation and adaptability.



Driven by significant investments in 5G and fiber, Verizon’s shares have gained 11.4% in the past six months compared with 13.9% growth of the industry.







Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Free Stock Analysis Report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.